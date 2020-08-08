Deepak Vasanth Sathe: Decorated IAF officer to pilot of ill-fated Air India Express aircraft

Deepak Vasanth Sathe, 60, was a resident of Powai in Mumbai. Deepak Vasanth Sathe, 60, was a resident of Powai in Mumbai.

Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe was among the 19 people who died after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashlanded at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday. Sathe, 60, was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served with its flight testing wing.

He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd) told news agency PTI, “Captain Sathe was from 58th course of National Defence Academy, Pune. He was from Juliet Squadron. Sathe passed out from Air Force Academy with Sword of Honour in June 1981, and was a fighter pilot in the IAF.”

Sathe was an excellent squash player, Gokhale reminisced . (Follow Kerala flight crash live updates)

Sathe, a resident of Powai in Mumbai, was not new to landing on the tabletop runway at Kozhikode, and had flown to the city many times.

On Friday, records show he attempted to land the aircraft several times. Due to incessant rains, he steered the aircraft around the airport twice before managing to touch down, but it skidded off the runway due to hydroplaning — when a layer of water forms on the surface, reducing friction with the brakes of a vehicle. The aircraft then nosedived into a valley 35 feet below, and split into two.

The Vande Bharat flight, IX-1344, had 190 people on board, including 10 children and six crew members. Among the dead was First Officer Akhilesh Kumar. Air India Saturday confirmed that four crew members were safe, and out of danger.

The BJP’s National General Secretary, B L Santhosh Saturday claimed Sathe managed to save many lives in the accident by “switching off the engine” of the aircraft.

Sathe and the crew were part of the Centre’s Vande Bharat mission, to repatriate stranded Indian nationals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

