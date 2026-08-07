Rajya Sabha MP flags Express investigation into deep-tech grants worth Rs 1,377 crore

An Indian Express investigation into possible conflict of interest over grants approved by the government’s Research, Development and Innovation Fund – set up to boost India’s deep-tech ambitions – was highlighted by Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty Friday morning.

Chakravarty wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General to urge the government to “apprise the House of the safeguards in place to prevent actual, or perceived conflicts of interest in the selection process”. He submitted a notice of intention calling the attention of the Minister of Science, Dr Jitendra Singh to a motion likely to be tabled on August 13.

The Congress leader also asked the government to inform the House of a possible independent review of the first round of approvals, i.e., whether protocols to avoid potential conflicts of interest would be strengthened and if steps are being taken to ensure public funds allocation is done through a process that is “fair, impartial, and beyond reproach”.