Deep depression over Odisha-West Bengal coasts, IMD warns of ‘extreme’ rain today

A deep depression has formed off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, and it will bring ‘extremely’ heavy rainfall (over 200 mm in 24 hours) over many parts of Odisha on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.
The Met office has forecast that heavy rain is also expected to affect West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday, with overall wet conditions likely to continue till July 30 over the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh along with the eastern and western regions of both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Odisha’s wettest locality on Sunday remained Jagatsinghpur, where the 24-hour rainfall recorded was 330 mm. Similar rainfall is expected on Monday, too, the Met office has warned.
The IMD said this system will subsequently move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal-north Odisha coasts between Balasore and Canning by Monday afternoon. As of 5.30 am on Monday, it was located 40 km south of Sagar Island, 70 km east-southeast of Digha, 100 km south of Diamond Harbour and about 120 km south-southwest of Canning.
Meanwhile, the weather office predicted that Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and most of Northeast India will experience intermittent rain till August 1.
The monsoon continues to remain active over western India regions. The monsoon trough is present along its normal position and is helping revive the monsoon conditions.
In the season so far, the country has recorded 337.7 mm of rainfall, which was a deficit of 15 per cent from normal.