Deep depression over Odisha-West Bengal coasts, IMD warns of ‘extreme’ rain today

Odisha’s wettest locality on Sunday was Jagatsinghpur, where the 24-hour rainfall recorded was 330 mm. (File photo for representative use)

A deep depression has formed off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, and it will bring ‘extremely’ heavy rainfall (over 200 mm in 24 hours) over many parts of Odisha on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The Met office has forecast that heavy rain is also expected to affect West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday, with overall wet conditions likely to continue till July 30 over the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh along with the eastern and western regions of both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha’s wettest locality on Sunday remained Jagatsinghpur, where the 24-hour rainfall recorded was 330 mm. Similar rainfall is expected on Monday, too, the Met office has warned.