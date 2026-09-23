Deep depression likely to hit Andhra-Odisha coast today, red alert in multiple districts

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
- Tags:
- cyclone
- deep depression
- Odisha
A deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur near Kalingapatnam, resulting in rain and thunderstorms.
The system was centred about 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 140 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 150 km south of Gopalpur at 8.30 am on Wednesday, as per the IMD’s latest bulletin. It is expected to hit the coast between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday.
The IMD said strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The wind speed may go up to 75 kmph by September 24, the IMD said.
Similar conditions are expected along the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and West Bengal coasts, with winds reaching up to 70 kmph. The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough over parts of the Bay of Bengal through September 24.
A red alert was issued for heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry. Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada-Yanam, East Godavari and Eluru districts are under an orange alert, while Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts are under Yellow alert.