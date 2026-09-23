Deep depression likely to hit Andhra-Odisha coast today, red alert in multiple districts

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Kalingapatnam between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the IMD said.

A deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur near Kalingapatnam, resulting in rain and thunderstorms.

The system was centred about 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 140 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 150 km south of Gopalpur at 8.30 am on Wednesday, as per the IMD’s latest bulletin. It is expected to hit the coast between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Bay of Bengal to see strong winds, rough seas till September 24

The IMD said strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The wind speed may go up to 75 kmph by September 24, the IMD said.