International monuments and heritage webinar to mark Deendayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary

To mark BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary, the National Monuments Authority will on Friday organise an international webinar on preserving monuments and heritage.

The event, which will see participation by 20 countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Japan, Iran, South Africa, Venezuela, Israel and the US, will be held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). A large number of scholars and diplomats will speak on the importance of carrying forward the memory of people etched on monuments.

On the Memorial Day of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, the National Monuments Authority is organizing an International Webinar to share ideas of eminent persons from more than 20 Countries on 'Protection of Monuments & their Significance for the preservation of National Heritage' on 11th Feb 2022 at 5.30PM

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, junior culture ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will attend the inaugural session.

Tarun Vijay, chairman of the authority, said, “The response to the event shows that culture is the biggest binding force in the world”.

The webinar will be open to participation on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Set up in 2010, the authority functions under the Ministry of Culture and manages the prohibited and regulated areas around centrally protected monuments.