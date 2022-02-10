scorecardresearch
International monuments and heritage webinar to mark Deendayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary

The event, which will see participation by 20 countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Japan, Iran, South Africa, Venezuela, Israel and the US, will be held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 9:39:29 pm
Deendayal Upadhyay. (File)

To mark BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary, the National Monuments Authority will on Friday organise an international webinar on preserving monuments and heritage.

The event, which will see participation by 20 countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Japan, Iran, South Africa, Venezuela, Israel and the US, will be held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). A large number of scholars and diplomats will speak on the importance of carrying forward the memory of people etched on monuments.

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, junior culture ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will attend the inaugural session.

Tarun Vijay, chairman of the authority, said, “The response to the event shows that culture is the biggest binding force in the world”.
The webinar will be open to participation on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Set up in 2010, the authority functions under the Ministry of Culture and manages the prohibited and regulated areas around centrally protected monuments.

