Deduct allowance of lawmakers for causing disruption: Madhya Pradesh parliamentary affairs department

The parliamentary affairs department of the Madhya Pradesh government has written to the assembly secretariat reminding it of the ruling party’s promise to deduct daily allowances of legislators who disrupt house proceedings.

Currently, there is no rule that empowers the assembly speaker to dock the daily allowance of legislators who cause disruptions like rushing to the well or squatting forcing adjournment of the house for a brief period or for the entire day. Frequent disruptions and adjournments ensure that important business is affected, and occasionally, bills are passed without debate.

Deducting daily allowance of the lawmakers was one of the promises made by the Congress, the Opposition, in its manifesto for the 2018 assembly elections. Nearly a year in office, the party has remembered the promise. Apart from their salary and perks, legislators get a daily allowance of Rs 1500.

Assembly’s principal secretary A P Singh said the secretariat will write to assemblies in different states to know if they follow such practice and convey the details to the speaker who in turn will refer the matter to the rules’ committee of the assembly to take a final call. If there in unanimity, the committee will give its report and the parliamentary affairs department will notify the rules. Singh said the matter is at an initial stage and it will be taken up only after the week-long session of the assembly beginning Monday ends.

Speaker Narmada Prajapati said he will speak on the issue only after the final decision is taken, not before.

Former speaker and current BJP MLA Sitarasaran Sharma said he does not welcome the idea. “What if the speaker does not allow legislators to raise the issue they want. You can’t stop lawmakers from raising topics by threatening them with such punishment. Let them not pay the daily allowance but you can’t throttle democratic values,’’ he said.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said he entirely disagrees with the proposal. “We follow all parliamentary rules. To the best of my knowledge there is no such rule in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. There has to be a wider discussion involving legislators of all political parties before formulating such rules,’ the senior BJP leader said. He said he is also against the idea of suspending lawmakers for a particular session for rushing to the well. He said this tendency of curbing legislators’ freedom should not be encouraged.

