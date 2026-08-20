Dedicated fund, no imports: Vantara submits voluntary CITES commitments

Vantara said it will wWithdraw all pending applications to import live animals. . (Photo: Reliance Foundation)

Vantara, the wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, on Wednesday submitted a set of voluntary commitments to the CITES Management Authority of India aimed at ensuring better governance, transparency and compliance.

The commitments said that Vantara will ensure adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The commitments were submitted to the CITES Management Authority and filed with the Supreme Court for overall compliance. CITES regulates international trade in wild animals and plants to ensure that such movement does not threaten their survival.

Vantara also said it will prioritise in-situ conservation, supporting wildlife within their range states, and put a greater focus on India as part of the shift. In-situ conservation is the protection of wildlife in their natural habitat.