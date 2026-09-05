Dedicated Freight Corridors: How India’s 2,843-km rail freight network is expanding

3 min readSep 5, 2026 06:24 PM IST
Dedicated Freight Corridors in India: India’s freight transportation network is undergoing a major expansion with the development and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). These dedicated rail routes are designed to provide faster, higher-capacity and more movement of goods between major industrial centres, manufacturing hubs, logistics centres and ports.
At present, there are two major DFCs. These are: the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Together, they form a network of around 2,843 km.
India’s 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor network is expanding to strengthen rail freight movement (Image: DFCCIL)
- Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor
The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) is around 1,337 km long. It starts from New Sahnewal in Punjab and extends up to New Sonnagar in Bihar, passing through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The corridor provides a dedicated route for freight movement across some of the country’s important industrial and manufacturing regions.
- Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) is around 1,506 km long. It starts from New Dadri in Uttar Pradesh and runs up to New JNPT in Maharashtra, passing through Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The corridor connects major industrial areas with important logistics centres and ports, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port area in Maharashtra.
Three new sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) are expected to be inaugurated soon. These include the New Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT sections. The three sections have been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 20,000 crore.
India’s 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor network is expanding to strengthen rail freight movement (Image: DFCCIL)
- Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor
The Dedicated Freight Corridor network is set to expand further with the announcement of a third DFC in the Union Budget. The proposed 2,052-km-long corridor will start from Dankuni in West Bengal and connect to Surat in Gujarat. The new DFC will connect six states: West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
According to Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, the feasibility of developing a new freight corridor parallel to the Samruddhi Mahamarg is currently being examined in Maharashtra.
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- Double-stack container trains on DFCs
One of the important changes brought by the DFC network is the movement of double-stack container trains. These trains can carry two layers of containers, allowing more cargo to be moved in a single train.
India’s 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor network is expanding to strengthen rail freight movement (Image: DFCCIL)
How DFCs are helping Indian Railways
According to the Railway official, the dedicated freight routes are providing additional capacity for freight trains and reducing the pressure of freight traffic on the existing railway network.
“The DFCs have not only increased the speed and capacity of freight trains but have also helped in reducing the pressure of freight traffic on the existing rail network. This provides additional capacity for operation of passenger trains and gives impetus to the country’s logistics efficiency, supply chain and economic development,” he said.