Dedicated Freight Corridors: How India’s 2,843-km rail freight network is expanding

Dedicated Freight Corridors in India: India’s freight transportation network is undergoing a major expansion with the development and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). These dedicated rail routes are designed to provide faster, higher-capacity and more movement of goods between major industrial centres, manufacturing hubs, logistics centres and ports.

At present, there are two major DFCs. These are: the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Together, they form a network of around 2,843 km.

India’s 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor network is expanding to strengthen rail freight movement (Image: DFCCIL) India’s 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor network is expanding to strengthen rail freight movement (Image: DFCCIL)

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) is around 1,337 km long. It starts from New Sahnewal in Punjab and extends up to New Sonnagar in Bihar, passing through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The corridor provides a dedicated route for freight movement across some of the country’s important industrial and manufacturing regions.