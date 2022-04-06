Dedicate yourselves to service: PM Modi to BJP MPs

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his party MPs to dedicate themselves to seva (service) as the BJP embarks on its ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ – or social justice fortnight – from April 7.

Asking the BJP MPs to participate in the party programmes during the two-week campaign, the Prime Minister listed some of the welfare schemes initiated by the central government and urged them to reach out to every section of society to spread awareness on them.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a day before the BJP celebrates its 42nd foundation day.

At the meeting, there was a special mention of the party’s growth in the Northeast and its increased size in the Rajya Sabha – the BJP now has 101 MPs in the Upper House. BJP president J P Nadda congratulated Modi for the achievement.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister asked the MPs to actively participate in the party programmes. “’They should dedicate themselves to service,” Joshi quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Modi also asked the MPs to visit schools to motivate students to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Each MP was given two orange caps, carrying the party’s name or symbol, like the one the Prime Minister wore recently during his Gujarat visit. Some MPs also wore caps carrying Modi’s photo on them.

On Monday, Nadda held a meeting of party general secretaries to give final touches to the party programmes during social justice fortnight.

On the first day, the party MPs and workers will highlight the impact of health insurance programme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’, under which medicines are sold at a subsidised rate.

Schemes to build houses for the poor and efforts for pipe-water supply to every household will be at the centre of the campaign on April 8 and April 9 respectively, Joshi said. On April 12, the BJP leaders and workers will highlight the Covid-19 vaccination programme, he said.

BJP workers will also dedicate one day each to spread awareness about the ongoing free food grain scheme, reach out to Scheduled Tribes, contact unorganised sector workers, highlight financial inclusion schemes and nutrition programmes.

The MPs are also expected to participate in cleaning up and reviving ponds in their areas as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.