Decline in local youths joining militancy in 2019, 160 killed: J&K DGP

The number of local youths joining militancy in Kashmir decreased in 2019, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Tuesday, adding that as many as 160 militants were killed and 102 arrested in the union territory in the year.

“218 such (local) youth joined militant outfits in 2018 but only 139 joined in 2019,” Singh said, adding out of these new recruits only 89 have survived.

“The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining militancy. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving, which include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo”, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The DGP said that there is 30 per cent decrease in terror incidents and 36 per cent fall in law and order incidents as compared to last year. “There have been only 481 such (law and order) incidents this year as compared to 625 last year,” he said.

This year saw fundamental changes in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the government amending provisions of Article 370 to revoke its special status and bifurcating it into two union territories. In the days leading up to August 5, the Valley witnessed the highest deployment of security forces yet.

Citing law and order, the J&K administration had then suspended cellular, internet and broadband services. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said internet services in government hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones in the Kashmir Valley will be restored from midnight of December 31.

The DGP had also chaired a high-level security review meeting last week and stressed on intensifying cordon and search operations to flush out militants from the UT. “Although we have been successful in our operations against militants across the UT, we should continue our actions with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in the UT,” he had then said.

