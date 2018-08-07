Decongesting The City: High Court asks AMC to create adequate parking space, govt to limit number of autos

Gujarat High Court asked Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to create adequate parking space. (File) Gujarat High Court asked Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to create adequate parking space. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday ordered the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to create sufficient parking spaces as their numbers do not meet the demand.

The high court acknowledged that the “parking spaces is the foremost question” in the present situation, and the government should have a plan for the future.

The court order stated, “… we are of the opinion that now the state government and the AMC are required to consider seriously to provide sufficient parking spaces to the public at large, and the state government and AMC have to see to it that sufficient parking is available in the respective buildings also.”

On the suggestion of lawyer Amit Panchal, representing the petitioner who has filed the PIL for better roads and traffic in the city, the division bench of justices M R Shah and A Y Kogje said that “Indore is the cleanest city of the country. Why can’t Gujarat compete with it or for that matter any other cities or states.” The court said that “methodology of Indore should be adopted in Ahmedabad too.”

The court said that “the efforts of last three weeks have turned into a movement and it must reach to its logical end and therefore, efforts must be continued.” The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the affidavit submitted by the Ahmedabad traffic police it is mentioned that since May 5, the department has issued 1,084 notices to establishments like shopping centres, restaurants, clubs, hospitals, educational institutes, among others, to ensure proper parking.

The state government also informed the court that it is planning to restrict number of auto rickshaws on roads by limiting the permits. It said that a committee is being formed to make recommendations for restrict the number of autorickshaws in immediate future.

On stray cattle menace, the affidavit stated that from the last one year (from 17 August, 2017 to 3 August, 2018), 16,022 cattles were captured by the Cattle Nuisance Control Department. It said that Rs 1.20 crore was recovered as fine from the owners of these impounded cattle and 865 FIRs were registered during the period.

70 vendors detained for ‘illegal business’

The Sola police on Monday detained a group of about 70 street vendors from the entrance gate of the Gujarat High Court on Monday. These vendors wanted to attend the hearing of the court but were denied entry. The vendors are said to have been evicted from their premises from where they were “illegally” doing businesses.

Lawyer Anand Yagnik told the court that the grievances of these vendors required to be addressed as per the guidelines and provisions.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App