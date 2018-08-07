Decomposed body found hanging at Vadodara railway station

Decomposed body of a man was found at Vadodara railway station (Representational Image) Decomposed body of a man was found at Vadodara railway station (Representational Image)

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging under the overbridge near Railway Mail Service (RMS) office at platform number one of Vadodara railway station on Monday morning. The matter came to light when RMS officials complained of a foul smell and asked cleaners to find out its source.

The cleaners then noticed the body and immediately informed the station master who sent a memo to the railway police to look into the matter further.

Police said the man was likely to be in his mid-30s. “Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide and the body is possibly over three days old. The body had decomposed and we did not find any identity proof, making it difficult to ascertain his identity. We will look through missing person’s complaints of the past few days and see if any particular case matches with this,” said police sub-inspector, railway police, RS Pandav.

He further said, “We will also go through passengers’ list and see CCTV footage. It is important to first identify the body.” The body has been sent for postmortem.

