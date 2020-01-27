December 2012 gangrape: SC to hear tomorrow convict’s plea against dismissal of mercy petition

Mukesh Kumar Singh, convict, Delhi 2012 gangrape. (Source: BBC) Mukesh Kumar Singh, convict, Delhi 2012 gangrape. (Source: BBC)

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition filed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A three-judge Constitutional Bench will hear the matter at 12.30 tomorrow, four days ahead of the hanging of all four convicts in the case on February 1.

Singh’s mercy petition was dismissed by President Kovind on January 17. He had moved the mercy petition after the apex court dismissed a curative petition filed by him against his conviction and death sentence.

Admitting Singh’s plea, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said earlier today, “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this”.

On Saturday, a Delhi court had disposed of a plea by the counsel for the convicts who sought additional documents from Tihar Jail after authorities supplied a diary belonging to one of the convicts. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain disposed of the plea by advocate A P Singh seeking the documents to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta and the mercy petition for convict Vinay Sharma.

