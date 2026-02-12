Decline in number of Indians going abroad for studies, says Govt

The drop -- after years of a surge in numbers -- comes against the backdrop of tightening immigration regulations.

THE NUMBER of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as ‘study/education’ while going abroad dropped by 31% in 2025 compared to 2023, according to data presented in the Centre’s response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

CPI(M) member A A Rahim had asked for the number of Indian students who have gone abroad for higher education in the past three years, along with the destination countries.

According to the response from Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, 9,08,364 students went abroad in 2023, and this figure dropped to 7,70,127 in 2024. It dipped further to 6,26,606 in 2025. The figures in the response are from the Bureau of Immigration, and are the number of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as ‘study/education’ while going abroad from 2023 to 2025.