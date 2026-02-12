Decline in number of Indians going abroad for studies, says Govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE NUMBER of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as ‘study/education’ while going abroad dropped by 31% in 2025 compared to 2023, according to data presented in the Centre’s response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
CPI(M) member A A Rahim had asked for the number of Indian students who have gone abroad for higher education in the past three years, along with the destination countries.
According to the response from Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, 9,08,364 students went abroad in 2023, and this figure dropped to 7,70,127 in 2024. It dipped further to 6,26,606 in 2025. The figures in the response are from the Bureau of Immigration, and are the number of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as ‘study/education’ while going abroad from 2023 to 2025.
The response did not provide the destination countries.
Rahim had also asked if the government has conducted a survey or assessment to examine reasons for students choosing to pursue studies abroad, and the key observations and recommendations proposed to address the factors driving students to seek education overseas.
Majumdar’s response stated: “Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice, which is contingent on a variety of factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies, aptitude for particular branches of studies etc. The Government recognizes the reality of a global workplace, especially in an era of knowledge economy. A successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora is viewed as an asset for India. The Government’s efforts are also aimed at harnessing the potential of the diaspora, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise.”
The response added that the University Grants Commission has issued letters of intent to 14 foreign higher education institutions from Australia, Italy, UK, and USA to establish their campuses in India.
The Indian Express had reported in April last year that in 2024, visa figures showed a sharp decline of at least 25% in Indian students receiving study permits across the key destinations of Canada, USA, and UK, compared to 2023.
The drop — after years of a surge in numbers — comes against the backdrop of tightening immigration regulations. In 2024, Canada introduced a cap on study permits, while the UK imposed restrictions on foreign students bringing dependants to the country.
The USA under the Donald Trump administration has seen a crackdown on international students. Student visa applicants were asked to make their social media accounts public for screening last year, while the administration has also revoked visas of students linked to pro-Palestine protests. The scheduling of new interviews for student visa applications was halted for a few weeks in May-June last year to consider vetting the social media activity of prospective students. Universities in the USA have also been dealing with cuts in federal funding.
