Decline in Karunanidhi’s health condition: hospital

A medical bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital on Monday said the health condition of ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi, 94, has been declining.

The latest bulletin about the status of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said: “Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments.”

“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, reports of his worsening condition invited public attention again, as hundreds of followers and DMK cadres started thronging at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet on Monday evening.

The crowd outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. (Express photo) The crowd outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. (Express photo)

Earlier in the day, Karunanidhi’s second wife Dayalu Ammal was brought to the hospital to visit him followed by many other close relatives.

On July 26, Karunanidhi’s health condition deteriorated with a developing fever and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Following a dip in blood pressure, he was shifted to the hospital on the night of July 27.

