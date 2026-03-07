Police report that put her in detention camp just gave this 60-year-old Assam woman Indian citizenship

“That day in 2019, some police came to my father’s fast-food shop in the village and said that she needed to go with them to sign some papers. But they directly took her to Silchar Central Jail and she was there for more than two years,” said her son Aditya, 33.

Nearly seven years after she was declared a foreigner by a Foreigner’s Tribunal in Assam — as a result of which she spent two years in a detention camp — Depali Das received a certificate of naturalisation on Friday after applying for citizenship under the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Interestingly, the 60-year-old’s lawyer Dharmananda Deb said the document they relied on to prove that she is a national of Bangladesh — an essential requirement under the CAA rules — is the reference report prepared by a sub-inspector of the Assam police to open the foreigner case against her.

The case against Depali Das, who lives with her family in a village in the Hawaithang area of Assam’s Cachar district, began after the sub-inspector of the Assam Police sent a reference to the Foreigner’s Tribunal stating that she was suspected to be a foreigner who had entered Assam from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971 — the cut-off date for citizenship in Assam. Subsequently, a Foreigner’s Tribunal in Cachar declared her a foreigner in February 2019.