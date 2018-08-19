Declare Kerala floods a national disaster, asks Cong chief Rahul Gandhi

The party has decided that all its MPs and MLAs will donate a month’s salary for flood relief. The party has decided that all its MPs and MLAs will donate a month’s salary for flood relief.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the government to declare the floods in Kerala as a national disaster, and said the Rs 500-crore financial aid announced by the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there was "nowhere near enough".

The party has decided that all its MPs and MLAs will donate a month’s salary for flood relief. “Dear PM, Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs 500 Cr is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering,” Rahul tweeted. He held a meeting with top Congress leaders and presidents of state units.

“It was decided that all the Congress governments will come forward to help the people of Kerala in this hour of tragedy… It was also decided that all Congress MPs MLAs, MLCs across India will donate one month’s salary, which will be sent through the AICC for relief measures in Kerala,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“We believe Modi should stop discriminating in matters of flood relief between BJP and non-BJP governments… It is time that Prime Minister Modi rises above political partisan game,” he added.

