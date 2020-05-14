Declare Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s seat vacant: Paresh Dhanani to Assembly speaker

MLA Paresh Dhanani. (File) MLA Paresh Dhanani. (File)

A day after Gujarat High Court quashed state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s election in 2017 on grounds of “corrupt practices and manipulation of records”, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani wrote to the Assembly Speaker demanding to declare the 58 Dholka seat on which Chudasama contested as vacant.

The Congress MLA has written to Rajendra Trivedi, Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, demanding that the Dholka seat be vacated immediately as the Gujarat High Court declined to stay the order it passed on March 12.

“…In view of the stated order, 58-Dholka assembly constituency seat of Gujarat Legislative Assembly is required to be declared vacant forthwith and without any delay and hence I have to request you to do so immediately. It may be noted that Gujarat High Court has declined to stay the order passed by it and hence it has become operational with immediate effect i.e from 12/05/2020, (sic),” read the letter by Dhanani.

Chudasama, who holds charge of multiple departments, including education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs in the state government, was elected from Dholka seat back in 2017 assembly elections by defeating Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod with a narrow margin of 327 votes. Rathod had alleged various malpractices on behalf of Chudasama to allegedly win the elections and had approached the high court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd