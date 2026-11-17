Drawing on lessons from 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of government, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, Tuesday said that India’s governance journey has been marked by “decisive leadership” and the ability to translate “vision into action”.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural National Workshop on “Leadership as Mission” launched by NITI Aayog, Mishra said, “From the swift response to the 2001 Kutch earthquake to the country’s coordinated response to Covid-19 pandemic, from expanding India’s footprint in the global space economy to the transformative impact of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, these actions reflect how strong political will, responsive administration and mission-driven governance can bring about meaningful change in people’s lives.”