Drawing on lessons from 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of government, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, Tuesday said that India’s governance journey has been marked by “decisive leadership” and the ability to translate “vision into action”.
Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural National Workshop on “Leadership as Mission” launched by NITI Aayog, Mishra said, “From the swift response to the 2001 Kutch earthquake to the country’s coordinated response to Covid-19 pandemic, from expanding India’s footprint in the global space economy to the transformative impact of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, these actions reflect how strong political will, responsive administration and mission-driven governance can bring about meaningful change in people’s lives.”
This was the first in a series of five national workshops to be held between November 2026 and October 2027. In a statement, NITI Aayog said the deliberations and first-hand experiences shared during the series will be developed into “case studies and learning material for civil services training institutes, educational institutions and universities”.
Anurag Jain, CEO, NITI Aayog, during his address outlined four key lessons from PM Modi’s leadership journey. “First, purpose must take precedence over hierarchical position, shifting the focus from individual leadership to a shared collective mission. Second, service must replace command, with governance centred on reaching the last person in the queue. Third, intrinsic conviction builds resilience, enabling adversity to become an opportunity for societal transformation. And fourth, true empowerment must outlive individual leadership through strong institutions, capable teams and sustainable systems.”
Underlining the role of strong political and administrative leadership in driving India’s development journey, Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, said, “The transformational vision of our Prime Minister marks a significant shift in India’s national aspiration to become Viksit by 2047, reflecting the country’s transition towards a developed, prosperous and globally competitive nation.”
Lahiri highlighted NITI Aayog’s integrated roadmap for realising this ambition of building a USD 30-40 trillion economy by 2047, with a per capita income of USD 15,000-18,000, supported by sustained annual real GDP growth of 7-10%.
More than 900 participants attended the workshop, including secretaries and senior officials of Central and State governments, District Collectors of Aspirational Districts, and students, the NITI Aayog statement said. The discussions were streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform and at Central and State Administrative Training Institutes.