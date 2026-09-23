Election Commission responds to Express Investigation

The Election Commission of India has issued a detailed response to the Indian Express Investigation, which flagged that two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names. In its response, the EC said: “Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system.”

What did the Indian Express investigation find?

The Express Investigation report found that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had complained on record about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names. They said called steps on new voters ‘unauthorised and illegal’. They even warned against voter database access being ‘centralised’ in Delhi, a step which would bypass state officials.