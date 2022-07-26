scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Decision to suspend 19 Opposition MPs from RS taken with heavy heart: Piyush Goyal

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, asserted it is not the government but the Opposition that is running away from a debate in Parliament.

By: PTI | New Dehli |
July 26, 2022 4:30:51 pm
Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo)

The ruling BJP on Tuesday said the decision to suspend 19 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha was taken with a “heavy heart” as they repeatedly ignored the Chair’s appeals to let the House function and infringed on other members’ rights.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, asserted it is not the government but the Opposition that is running away from a debate in Parliament.

He reiterated that the government is ready for a discussion on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fully recovers from COVID-19 and returns to the Parliament.

India has tackled inflation and price rise better than many countries and the government is keen to inform the Parliament about the important steps it has taken to handle price rise, Goyal told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

He also hit out at Opposition parties for protesting against the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several pre-labelled food items.

The Opposition members, including from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left, were part of the GST Council that took the decision unanimously on introducing the fresh levy, he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement