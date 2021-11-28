scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Omicron threat: Govt to review decision on resuming international flights

🔴 It was also decided to review the standard operating procedures on testing and surveillance of incoming passengers, especially from countries identified as 'at risk' as per evolving global scenario, an MHA spokesperson said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 28, 2021 8:26:56 pm
After a 21-month ban, the government had on November 26 announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15. (Photo: AP)

Barely a fortnight before international flights were to resume in India, growing concern over Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, has forced the government to rethink the decision. The Centre has now decided to review the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services, a Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said Sunday.

It was also decided to review the standard operating procedures (SOP) on testing and surveillance of incoming passengers, especially from countries identified as ‘at risk’ as per evolving global scenario, the spokesperson said in a series of tweets.

The decisions were taken at an urgent meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by various stakeholders.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting on Omicron which the World Health Organisation has identified as a variant of concern.

The meeting was attended by various experts, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister and senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries, the spokesperson said.

“Overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was comprehensively reviewed. Various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed,” the home ministry spokesperson said.

The meeting also decided to further strengthen and intensify genomic surveillance for variants.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting further decided to sensitise Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports and ports.

A closer watch on the emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained, the spokesperson said.

After a 21-month ban, the government had on November 26 announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15.

The new, potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported from South Africa on November 24 and has also been identified in other countries, including UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.

