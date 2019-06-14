Decision on their elevation pending, Collegium extends 3 additional judges’ term

WITH THE Centre seeking reconsideration of its decision to elevate three Additional Judges of Chhattisgarh High Court as permanent judges, the Supreme Court Collegium has decided to extend the tenure of the three judges by six months until it takes a final decision on concerns flagged by the government.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana had on April 8 cleared the appointment of Justices Sharad Kumar Gupta, Ram Prasanna Sharma and Arvind Singh Chandel as permanent judges. The Centre, however, referred this back for reconsideration “in light of certain unconfirmed inputs placed in the file”.

Taking note, the Collegium decided to defer the final decision and asked the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court to verify the inputs. “The Collegium considers it appropriate to defer final decision in the matter till verification of the above mentioned inputs to be done by the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, who may be requested in this regard,” said a resolution dated June 12.

As the tenure of the three judges was ending on June 26, the Collegium decided to extend their tenure by six months with effect from June 27.