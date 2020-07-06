Decision on reopening hotels, restaurants after finalising SOP: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon after finalising a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by the industry.

Interacting with representatives of associations of hotel managements through video conference, Uddhav said: “There are no hurdles in reopening hotels but they will have to adhere to the SOP formulated by the state government. The SOP is being prepared and will be finalised soon. Then, the decision on reopening hotels and restaurants can be taken.”

Reopening of hotels and restaurants needs to be done carefully with focus on health and safety measures, he added. The CM further appealed to the managements of the hotels not to sack any employees.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who attended the meeting, said that self-regulation is important for the hotel industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the representatives of the hotel industry stressed on the need for concessions that include relaxations in water and electricity tariffs as well as property taxes.

An official said segment-wise SOPs are being prepared for smaller and bigger hotels, tourist destinations, transportation, guides, home stays and others. “All hotels will not be opened in one go. It will be done in a gradual manner,” the official said, adding the reopening may be based on the geographical location or the segment.

In another meeting with Shiv Sena-affiliated Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (labour wing), Uddhav said while it is still fine to introduce pay cuts, companies should not sack employees. “I will speak to the management of some companies,” he told the unions.

