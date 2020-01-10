Decision on Loya death re-investigation after hearing plea: Maharashtra Home Minister

Special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya Special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya

MAHARASHTRA HOME Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the state government would decide on whether a reinvestigation should be ordered into the death of CBI judge B H Loya after hearing the complaint of those seeking a reinvestigation and if they have any fresh evidence.

“Certain people who sought a re-investigation into the case are meeting me later today. I will hear what they have to say and depending on what they say will a decision be taken,” Deshmukh told the media. He refused to clarify if the people demanding reinvestigation were Loya’s family members. Later he told the media that if the demand for reinvestigation was accompanied by fresh evidence, they could reopen case.

Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabbudin Shaikh encounter case in which Home Minister Amit Shah had initially been named an accused died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he went to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. The SC had rejected a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the death.

Asked about FIRs in the Bhima Koregaon cases being withdrawn, Deshmukh said he look at the case papers and talk to police officers and then decide on the issue.

Talking about Mehak Mirza Prabhu, against whom an FIR was filed for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during protests against the police action in JNU, Deshmukh said, “There are two things to be investigated. Firstly what she meant by the placard and secondly where she got the banner. Investigations are on.”

