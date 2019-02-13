Decision on Gurjar quota issue to be taken in Assembly today: Congress

The Congress government in Rajasthan Tuesday said that a decision on reservation for the agitating Gurjar community will be taken in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Advertising

The protest entered its fifth day with community members refusing to call it off unless the government accepts their demand of 5 per cent reservation.

A meeting of MLAs, including several legislators from the Gurjar community, was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

“The government is very serious to end this impasse due to which unrest is happening in the entire country and the public is facing a lot of inconveniences because railway services have been affected. A decision on this will be taken in the Assembly tomorrow. Legal advice over the solution has also been taken,” former minister and Congress MLA Jitendra Singh told reporters on Tuesday after the meeting.

“We assure you that tomorrow, at the Assembly, a solution will come out. We are hoping that it will be such a important decision that from tomorrow the roads should open and the public also will no longer have to face inconvenience,” said youth affairs and sports minister of state Ashok Chandna.

Advertising

The issue was once again discussed in another meeting of the council of ministers on Tuesday evening.