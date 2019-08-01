Decision on 35A will keep J&K interest in mind: Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday blamed local political leaders in Kashmir for creating a fear psychosis in the Valley and said that any decision by the government on Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be taken keeping in mind the “interests of the state”.

Advertising

The BJP general secretary also said holding Assembly elections in the state is a priority for the party, and they have already started preparations.

Read | J&K parties look at joint plan to defend Article 35A

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a party function in Srinagar, Madhav said, “Fear is being created by vested political forces in the Valley. Movement of security forces in the Valley is a routine affair. Under some situation, more forces comes here because there was the Amarnath yatra.” Stating that “peaceful citizens need not worry”, the BJP leader said, “People with their own political interest at stake are the only ones creating a fear psychosis in the Valley.”

Advertising

Several purported “orders” have appeared on social media over the week which have added to the fear and speculation triggered by the deployment of additional forces in the Valley.

Read | PM Modi: People of Kashmir want to join mainstream

On Assembly polls in the state, Madhav said, “If the Election Commission is ready to hold polls before the President’s Rule ends, our party is ready. We have started poll preparations in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh (regions of the state).” He also said that the BJP will contest the elections on its own and field candidates in all 87 seats in the state.

Responding to former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statements in reaction to speculation that the Centre might repeal Article 35A, Madhav said she is using such language “to keep herself politically relevant”. He also maintained that since the government has started to act against corruption, “they (leaders) have started these dramas to save themselves”.