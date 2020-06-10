Decentralisation of new industries required: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said there should decentralisation of new industries in the state and more industrial hubs should be created at various places on the under construction Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway.

Uddhav held a review meeting of the expressway, also known as Samruddhi Corridor, on Tuesday. The 700-km corridor is expected to cut travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai from 16 hours to eight hours.

“The Covid-19 situation has brought to our notice that the population density is high where there is an industrial belt. And we have to impose lockdown restrictions in these areas. So, decentralization of new industries is required. Industrial nodes should be built at various places during the construction of Samruddhi Corridor and ensure that we can provide all facilities to new business in these nodes,” said Uddhav, as per a statement issued by his office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd