December 16 gangrape: People restive over delay in execution, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File)

On a day the parents of the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim urged the Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide the Centre’s plea challenging the stay on execution of the four convicts, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said people are becoming “restive” because of the repeated postponement, and asked “all concerned” to see to it that the judgment is implemented at the earliest.

Naidu’s remarks came after AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded the intervention of the President or the Chief Justice of India in the matter.

Naidu said the matter was “very sensitive and serious”, and argued the court judgment must be implemented at the earliest. He said people across the country are concerned and agitated over the delay in execution of the court order.

“Whatever be the reason, I don’t want to take names, I don’t want to mention about any institution, but it is very important that those are concerned with this should fulfill this responsibility at the right time,” he said.

“We cannot allow this sort of thing to go on in the country because people have been given every available legal opportunity. After getting all those avenues and opportunities exhausted, on some pretext or other, if things are getting postponed, people are becoming restive. This has to be understood by one and all. And all concerned my see to it that the judgment is implemented at the earliest,” he said.

Raising the issue, Singh said that while the entire country was on the streets following the gangrape in 2012, the culprits have been able to get a new date every time to delay the execution. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Delhi government for the delay in executing the punishment.

