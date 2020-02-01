2012 Delhi gangrape case: President rejects mercy plea of another convict

December 16 gangrape-murder accused Vinay Sharma. (File) December 16 gangrape-murder accused Vinay Sharma. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday rejected the mercy plea of December 16 gangrape-murder convict Vinay Kumar Sharma. One of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi rape case, Sharma had on Wednesday filed the petition before President Kovind after his curative petition against the death penalty awarded to him was rejected by the Supreme Court.

On Friday, a Delhi court stayed the execution of the convicts until further orders, saying the country cannot afford to discriminate against a death row convict in pursuit of legal remedies. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on the plea by the convicts, seeking adjournment of the executions with no appointed date for resumption.

“… Seeking redressal of one’s grievances through procedure established by law is the hallmark of any civilised society. The courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate any convict, including death row convict, in pursuit of his legal remedies, by turning a Nelson’s eye towards him,” the ASJ wrote in his order.

The convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — were scheduled to be hanged on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea filed by another convict Pawan Gupta seeking a review of its order dismissing his juvenility claim.

