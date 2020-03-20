‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi tweets after hanging of Dec 16 gangrape convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours after four convicts in the December 16 gangrape case were hanged to death at Tihar Jail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said “justice has prevailed”.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “It is of utmost importance to ensure the dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity.”

Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case were hanged at 5.30 am, bringing to a close a keenly watched case. The incident, which took place more than six years ago had shocked the country and the world, and brought about changes not only to India’s criminal laws against sexual offences but also women’s safety.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged just before the crack of dawn at Tihar Jail in New Delhi after their petitions filed before a lower court, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court were rejected in late-night hearings. They were sentenced to death for the rape and brutal assault of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012.

Apart from the four convicts, a juvenile was tried by the Juvenile Justice Board and served the maximum sentence of three years in a remand home. He was released in 2015. One of the accused, Ram Singh, was found dead in prison during the trial.

The horrific crime had sparked massive nation-wide protests , calling for stricter laws for crimes against women and tighter security.

The convicts were executed by hangman Pawan Jallad, who was brought to Tihar from Meerut on March 17. He had earlier carried out a ‘dummy execution’ to test the ropes and other equipment.

Before the execution, regular health check-ups were done on the convicts. They had also been counselled for the last two weeks. CCTV cameras and jail guards kept a vigil on them to check their diet and prevent any case of misconduct. The convicts were kept in isolated cells and a last family meeting was arranged earlier this week.

