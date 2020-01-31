Dec 16 gangrape convict Pawan Gupta moves SC seeking review of order rejecting juvenility claim

Pawan Gupta is one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. (File) Pawan Gupta is one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. (File)

A day before his scheduled execution along with three others, December 16 gangrape-murder convict Pawan Gupta Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order dismissing his juvenility claim.

Rejecting his application on January 20, an apex court bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A S Bopanna had said that Gupta cannot be allowed to raise the claim of juvenility as the same defence had already been rejected by the trial court, High Court and Supreme Court.

“Section 7A of the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Act stipulates that an application can be filed before any court at any stage, including the stage after the final disposal of the petition. However, once a convict has chosen to take the plea of juvenility before the learned Magistrate, High Court and also before the Supreme Court and the said plea has been rejected up to the Supreme Court, the petitioner cannot be allowed to reagitate the plea of juvenility by filing a fresh application… in our view, the learned single judge of the Delhi High Court rightly dismissed the revision petition,” the bench had ruled.

Appearing for him, Advocate A P Singh had contended that the age of his client, as appearing in the School Leaving Certificate issued by his school Gayatri Bal Sanskar Shala, Narayan Pur, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, was October 8, 1996, and accordingly, he was aged only 16 years and two months at the time of commission of the offence.

Convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Saturday, February 1. They were sentenced to death for the rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012. The victim died weeks later on December 29.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd