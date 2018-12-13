December 16 gangrape case: SC dismisses plea seeking immediate execution of death row convicts

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction on the immediate execution of four death row convicts in the December 16 gangrape and murder case.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked the petitioner, “What kind of prayer are you making?” It further said, “You are making the court a joke.” The PIL filed by lawer Alakh Alok Srivasatava sought direction from the central government to execute all the four death row convicts within two weeks.

The Supreme Court on July 9, 2018 had upheld its verdict of awarding the death penalty to the convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case and a three-judge bench had rejected the review pleas filed by three- Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) of the four convicts. The apex court said the death row convicts failed to point out “error apparent on the face of the record” in the judgment.

A paramedical student was gangraped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of a moving vehicle along with a friend after which the victim was admitted to a South Delhi hospital. On December 29, the victim succumbed to her injuries.