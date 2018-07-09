Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • December 16 gangrape case SC verdict LIVE UPDATES: Top court to review death penalty pleas today
Live now

December 16 gangrape case SC verdict LIVE UPDATES: Top court to review death penalty pleas today

December 16 gangrape case Supreme Court verdict LIVE updates: Last year, the top court had upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 12:25:14 pm
December 16 gangrape case Supreme Court verdict LIVE updates: A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its verdict today. December 16 gangrape case Supreme Court verdict LIVE updates: A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its verdict today.

The Supreme Court on Monday is expected to pronounce its judgment on the review petition of three out of the four convicts challenging the death sentence in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, is expected to deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review plea. Advocate A P Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, told PTI, “Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it.”

Last year, the top court had upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in the national capital. While one of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail, another accused, a juvenile, was convicted by the juvenile justice board and was released after three years from a reformation home.

Live Blog

The apex court is expected to deliver its judgement on the review pleas of the convicts in the December 16 gangrape case today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

12:25 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Delhi Police opposes Mukesh's review petition

Last year, the Delhi Police had opposed the plea filed by Mukesh in the top court. The police told the bench, headed by the CJI, that submissions advanced by the counsel appearing for convict Mukesh does not make out a case for review of the apex court’s judgement.

12:12 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
What happened to the remaining two accused?

While one of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail, another accused, a juvenile, was convicted by the juvenile justice board and was released after three years from a reformation home.

12:12 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
What happened on December 16, 2012?

On the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out naked. The victim succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The incident had triggered a massive anger among the people, forcing the government to adopt several laws to ensure the safety of women.

12:03 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Convict Mukesh falsely implicated: Lawyer

In 2017, the top court had upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in the national capital. However, Mukesh's lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma said his client is innocent and was falsely implicated.

11:54 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Fourth convict yet to file review plea

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review plea. Advocate A P Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, told PTI, “Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it.”

11:45 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
SC to decide on review plea of three convicts today

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on the review petition filed by three out of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case today. The review petition urges the court to reduce the death sentence to life imprisonment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd