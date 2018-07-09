December 16 gangrape case SC verdict LIVE UPDATES: Top court to review death penalty pleas today

December 16 gangrape case Supreme Court verdict LIVE updates: A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its verdict today. December 16 gangrape case Supreme Court verdict LIVE updates: A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its verdict today.

The Supreme Court on Monday is expected to pronounce its judgment on the review petition of three out of the four convicts challenging the death sentence in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, is expected to deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review plea. Advocate A P Singh, representing Akshay Kumar Singh, told PTI, “Akshay has not filed a review petition yet. We will be filing it.”

Last year, the top court had upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in the national capital. While one of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail, another accused, a juvenile, was convicted by the juvenile justice board and was released after three years from a reformation home.