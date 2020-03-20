December 16, 2012 gangrape convicts hanged at Tihar Jail

The four convicts, lodged in Tihar jail, were hanged on Friday. (File photo) The four convicts, lodged in Tihar jail, were hanged on Friday. (File photo)

The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday, bringing to a close a keenly watched case that remains etched in the nation’s collective memory. The incident, which took place over six years ago, was one that shocked the country and the world, and brought about changes not only to India’s criminal laws against sexual offences but also women’s safety.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged just before the crack of dawn at Tihar Jail in New Delhi after their petitions filed before the lower court, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court were rejected in late-night hearings. They were sentenced to death for the rape and brutal assault of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012.

The horrific crime had sparked massive nation-wide protests, calling for stricter laws for crimes against women and tighter security.

The convicts were executed by hangman Pawan Jallad, who was brough to Tihar from Meerut on March 17. He had earlier carried out a ‘dummy execution’ to test the ropes and other equipment.

Before the execution, regular health check-ups were done on the convicts. They had also been counseled for the last two weeks. CCTV cameras and jail guards kept a vigil on them to check their diet and prevent any case of misconduct. The convicts were kept in isolated cells and a last family meeting was arranged earlier this week.

Explained What led to the delay in convicts’ hanging A trial court may pronounce the death sentence only in the “rarest of the rare” cases — and such a sentence is automatically referred to the High Court for confirmation. A warrant of execution may only be issued once the sentence has been confirmed by the High Court. The convict then has the option of approaching the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision. After the Supreme Court’s decision, the convict may file a review petition, and a separate curative petition before the Supreme Court. Both are standard legal processes, meant to rectify egregious errors in judgments.

A Delhi court set the date of execution for March 20 after the convicts exhausted all their legal remedies. The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashing the last of their curative petitions.

On March 5, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of the last convict — Pawan Gupta, following which a fresh date was assigned in line with the requirement of a gap of 14 days between the date of rejection of the mercy petition and the date of hanging.

The first death warrant was issued on January 7, two years and eight months after the Supreme Court confirmed the sentences. Thereafter, each convict filed separate petitions, typically moving just before the scheduled date of execution, and thereafter approaching the court to secure a postponement on grounds of pendency of the petition.

Multiple petitions have been filed and rejected during this period — the recent one on Thursday when the Supreme Court rejected the petition of Mukesh Singh who contended that he was not in Delhi on the day of the crime.

The convicts may be the first to be executed in India since the 2015 hanging of Bombay blasts convict Yakub Memon. As per Project 39A of National Law University, Delhi, while trial courts handed out 102 death sentences in 2019, in the 27 cases heard in the apex court, 17 saw commutations and three acquittals while two were sent for a fresh trial.

Delhi 2012 gangrape-murder case

In September 2013, a fast-track court held the four guilty of 13 offences, including gangrape, unnatural sexual assault, and murder of the woman, and attempt to murder her male friend. The decision was upheld by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and by the Supreme Court in May 2017.

Apart from the four convicts, a juvenile was tried by the Juvenile Justice Board and served the maximum sentence of three years in a remand home. He was released in 2015. One of the accused, Ram Singh, was found dead in prison during the trial.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions of three of the convicts seeking review of its 2017 judgment, upholding the capital punishment given to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court.

Stricter rape laws formed after Delhi gangrape case

As the youth erupted into widespread protests and held candlelight marches across all major cities in India demanding death penalty for the rapists, the government set up a high-level committee under retired Chief Justice of India Justice JS Verma to suggest recommendations for laying the foundations of a new and stricter rape law.

The committee released its report within a month and within two months, the government enacted the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, which brought in significant changes in the then existing rape laws. A broadened definition of rape and stringent punishment were the key features of the new law. It did not recommend the death penalty but stipulated imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s life. In cases of repeat offenders, the law stipulated the death penalty.

