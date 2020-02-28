Dec 16 gangrape case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC

The court has set the execution of the four convicts in the case — Vinay (26), Pawan Gupta (25), Mukesh Singh (32) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — at 6 am on March 3. The court has set the execution of the four convicts in the case — Vinay (26), Pawan Gupta (25), Mukesh Singh (32) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — at 6 am on March 3.

One of the four death row convicts in the December 16 gangrape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment, news agency PTI reported.

Pawan Kumar Gupta (25) is the lone convict who has not exhausted his legal remedies of filing a curative petition— last legal remedy available to a person— and subsequent mercy plea with the President. The mercy petitions of three other convicts— Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), and Akshay Kumar (31)— have already been dismissed by the President.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court had dismissed the application of Vinay Sharma seeking medical treatment for schizophrenia, observing that the convict desired to falsely diagnose himself with mental illness.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

