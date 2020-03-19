December 16 gangrape case: SC dismisses convict’s curative petition

The four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). The four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

The Supreme Court on Thursday junked the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape-murder case. The bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, said, “in our opinion, no case is made out”.

In his plea, Gupta claimed he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

The dismissal of the curative petition comes a day before the hanging of the four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). The convicts are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays caused by the convicts trying to exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

Minutes after the apex court dismissed the curative petition, the victim’s mother said that her daughter will get justice tomorrow. “Court gave them so many opportunities that they have become habituated of bringing something ahead of hanging and get it postponed. Now, our Courts are aware of their tactics. She will get justice tomorrow,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had reserved its order on a petition by another convict Mukesh Singh seeking quashing of the death penalty. Singh moved the Delhi HC challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in Delhi at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, the trial court had pulled up Mukesh’s lawyer for wasting the court’s time and asked the Bar Council of India to sensitise him.

On Monday, three death row convicts moved the International Court of Justice appealing for an urgent hearing to prevent the execution. The three convicts — Vinay, Pawan, and Akshay — moved the petition through their lawyer AP Singh, calling the execution of death warrants illegal.

Singh, in his petition also mentioned the outbreak of coronavirus in Delhi stating, “That is also important to pertain here that due to burst air quality in the world and COVID 2019 (coronavirus) also in Delhi NCR and other states are facing medical emergency…Functioning of courts from Monday 16.03.2020 shall be restricted to urgent matters with such member of benches as may be found appropriate. Everyone is aware of what is happening in (the) world and also Delhi NCR in regard of water and air. Life is going short to short, then why death penalty?” the petition read.

The petition stated that the Tihar jail authorities were preparing the execution of the four death row convicts in a “hurried manner, such a hasty and secretive execution will be plainly illegal as above mentioned three convicts are yet to avail their legal remedy.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd