Dec 16 gangrape case: Convict Akshay Singh moves court seeking stay on execution order

A trial court has set the execution of the four convicts in the case at 6 am on March 3. (File) A trial court has set the execution of the four convicts in the case at 6 am on March 3. (File)

Akshay Kumar Singh, another convict in the December 2012 gangrape case, Saturday moved a plea in a Delhi court seeking a stay on the execution order scheduled for March 3, PTI reported. Singh claimed that the mercy petition which he had filed before the President was still pending.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for Singh told the court that his earlier mercy petition, which was dismissed by President Kovind, did not have complete facts.

His fresh plea comes a day after Pawan Kumar Gupta moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court Friday and sought commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment. He was the lone convict who had not yet exhausted his legal remedies of filing a curative petition— the last legal remedy available to a person.

Meanwhile, the court has sought the response of Tihar jail authorities by Monday, a day before their execution.

A trial court has set the execution of the four convicts in the case at 6 am on March 3.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years at a correctional home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd