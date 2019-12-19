Dec 2012 gangrape case: HC dismisses plea of convict claiming juvenility at time of offence

On July 9, 2018, the apex court had upheld its verdict of awarding the death penalty to the convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case. On July 9, 2018, the apex court had upheld its verdict of awarding the death penalty to the convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case.

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea of one of the convicts in December 2012 gangrape case claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the offence. The court asked the Delhi Bar Council to take action against the advocate for filing a forged affidavit in the court regarding the convict’s age.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the convict’s advocate A P Singh, who did not appear in the court despite several communications sent to him on behalf of the court, for playing “hide and seek”.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court deprecated the arguments advanced by one of the December 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts who questioned the “futility” of awarding death sentence by saying that life span of people was already decreasing due to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

While rejecting the plea by of Akshay Kumar Singh (33), a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi termed as “unfortunate” the arguments advanced by advocate A P Singh, appearing for the convict, that in ‘Kalyug’ there was no need of awarding death sentence as a person is “no better than a dead body”.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy student was raped by six men aboard a private bus on December 16, 2012. She died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.

Of the six accused, one was juvenile and spent three years in a correction home. One accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

In September 2013, a fast-track court held the four convicts guilty of 13 offences including gangrape, unnatural sexual assault, murder of the woman, and attempt to murder her male friend.

