Dec 16 rape convict: Tihar seeks hangman from Uttar Pradesh

Tihar Jail Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail officials have requested the services of a hangman from prisons in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. As per the UP Prisons Department, there are two hangmen currently in the state, either of whom can be called upon.

The request comes in the backdrop of the Home Ministry recommending President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by one of the convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape case. Last week, the convict withdrew his plea and said that “it was sent by Tihar Jail authorities without his consent”.

“A letter has been received from Tihar authorities that due to a lack of hangmen in their department, they are requesting the services of a hangman from UP. Only two hangmen are currently active in UP— one is from Meerut, while the other is from Lucknow. As per requirement, the services will be provided,” said Anand Kumar, DG (Prisons).

Authorities said hangmen are paid a fixed salary, irrespective of the number of hangings carried out. The hangman attached to Lucknow Jail is currently unwell and if he is moved, his fitness will be evaluated first, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App