Dec 16 gangrape case: HC to decide on plea against stay on execution

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the Centre’s plea against stay on execution of the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape-murder case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had on February 2 reserved order on the Centre’s plea after holding special hearing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Centre and the Delhi government have challenged the trial court’s January 31 order staying “till further orders” the execution of all the four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s parents urged Justice Kait to expeditiously decide on the Centre’s plea. On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of Vinay. The Supreme Court had also dismissed a plea filed by Pawan seeking a review of its order dismissing his juvenility claim.

“As of now, Mukesh has exhausted all his legal remedies including the clemency plea which was dismissed by President on January 17. His appeal against mercy plea rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on January 29. The curative petitions of Vinay and Akshay have also been rejected by the apex court. Subsequently, Akshay filed his mercy plea before the President. No decision has been taken on it yet. Pawan has not filed his curative and mercy petitions yet.

Initially, on January 7, 2020, the trial court had issued death warrants for January 22 against the convicts. A second death warrant was issued by the court on January 17 for February 1. The four were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013.

