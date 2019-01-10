Debt waiver first step, need to think afresh: Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur

There is a need to firm up fresh strategy to address problems facing farmers, as loan waiver is only the first step and will not solve all issues, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a farmers’ rally in Jaipur, Rahul also said that the recent state elections showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “power of farmers”, and it is time Indian farmers showed their power to the world.

“We want to tell the world that India’s farmer are its biggest asset,” he said.

On farm loan waiver, the Congress leader said, “Debt waiver will indeed help farmers but it will not solve their problems. This is only the first step, not the last, because farmers cannot have a future in India without a new strategy.”

Rahul said, “I want to tell the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh that merely waiving debts of farmers will not solve their problems. There is a need to think anew…. I want preparations to be made for a new Green Revolution.”

“This will not happen merely with words — it will need planning, a new strategy, and we are going to do this by joining hands with farmers,” he said.

Rahul said, “I have spoken to (CM Ashok) Gehlot-ji and (Deputy CM) Sachin Pilot-ji. We will begin food processing in every corner of Rajasthan… mega-food parks will be set up and we will connect your farms with the world economy and big cities of the world. We will try to change your lives by giving technology to your farms.”