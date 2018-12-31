Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Days after the state government waived off farm loans, a debt-ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district allegedly committed suicide Monday by consuming insecticide. Nagji Bheel of Mandikheda village had taken a loan of Rs 40,000 and the creditor was now demanding that he repay Rs 70,000 to get his mortgaged land back, police said quoting the deceased’s family. He consumed insecticide on Friday due to the resultant stress, his family told police.

Hours after taking charge as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, Kamal Nath had signed an order to waive off short-term loans of farmers in the state, in keeping with the Congress’ pre-poll promise to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days after the Congress party is elected to power. Farmers who had taken loans from nationalized and cooperative banks before March 31, 2018 will be eligible for the loan waiver.

District Collector Bhaskar Lakshkar had ordered a probe and the administration had provided a sum of Rs 15,000 as a relief to Bheel’s kin, reported PTI quoting officials.

Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Lakshkar to visit the farmer’s family and provide necessary support. The senior Congress leader appealed to farmers to take loans only from authorised banks. Mandikheda comes under Bamori Assembly constituency which is part of Guna Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier today, a video that had gone viral showed a farmer belonging to Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh fall to the feet of the newly appointed collector of the area, seeking her intervention in the installation of a new transformer in his village. The incident took place on December 28. In the video, Collector Anugrah P is seen assuring the farmer a redressal of his problems and promises an inquiry into the matter. The transformer was installed later in his village, ANI reported.

