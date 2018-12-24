Debates, poetry, plays: UP govt gears up to mark Vajpayee’s 95th birth anniversary

From debates and poetry recitals in educational institutes to plays and kavi sammelan, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has planned elaborate events to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, also observed as Good Governance Day.

Advertising

Between December 23 and 26, the state’s culture department has lined up a series of programmes that will be organised in coordination with other departments, including higher education, secondary education, tourism, information, language and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. Officers from all these departments had held a meeting on December 11 in this regard, sources said.

The UP government, according to sources, is also planning to install a statue of Vajpayee inside Lok Bhawan – the secretariat of the state government in Lucknow. Recently, the UP government had renamed Ekana stadium in Lucknow after Vajpayee. It has also proposed to call Bundelkhand expressway ‘Atal Path’.

According to sources, the state government in a recently held high-level meeting has decided to organise a string of debate, poetry, extempore and rangoli competitions in all the schools and colleges across the state on December 23 and 24. Photographs of these competitions would also be put up at the main programme to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow – the former PM’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertising

On December 25, a two-hour play, ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’, will be staged by a 200-strong group from Nagpur. A ‘Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan’ has been scheduled for the next day.

The state’s higher education department has also been directed to engage National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in these programmes.

The tourism department, meanwhile, has been tasked to make a documentary on three places associated with Vajpayee – Lucknow, Balrampur and Bateshwar (Agra). Atal had won his first election from Balrampur in 1957. Bateshwar in Bah tehsil of Agra is Vajpayee’s ancestral village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will be guests in the events, an official said.