Debate on Afghan in UN: India urges Ghani govt to take more action against Taliban

India, Tuesday, reaffirmed its commitment to battle the growing insurgency in Afghanistan and said it aims to restore the “economic pillar of stability and reliable connectivity for the people of Afghanistan.” Urging Afghan officials to lead efforts, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said, “The challenges posed by the deteriorating situation does not mean we ought to also stoically accept the death tolls as commonplace. Afghans should lead the efforts, not only between governments but with civil society and business as stakeholders.” He was addressing a UN Security Council debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to Taliban’s rejection of the ceasefire called by the Afghan government, Akbaruddin said, “These offensives are planned and launched by those who are harboured in safe havens in the neighbourhood of Afghanistan. These sanctuaries have, for years, provided safety for the dark agendas of ideologically and operationally-fused terror networks like the Taliban, Haqqani network, Daesh, AlQaeda.”

During the debate, Akbaruddin also said that terror organisations operating in the area draw financial not only from extortion, forced levies and taxes but also benefit significantly from criminal networks operating drug cartels and stealing Afghanistan’s natural resources.

Urging the Afghanistan government to cripple the Taliban’s drug trade, Akbaruddin said, “The situation in Afghanistan, by any measure, now warrants that the ‘business as usual approach’, followed so far, needs to be reviewed. The UN Security Council should also look beyond routine consideration to chart a more innovative way forward so that the spiral of violence that is affecting the lives of common Afghans is reversed.”

Taliban officials, last week, said they were ready for more talks with the United States. Both, the US and Afghan governments, have however insisted that negotiations on Afghanistan’s future be Afghan-led.

