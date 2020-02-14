Debasish Panda is new Finance Secy

A UP-cadre officer, Panda is currently Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Finance Ministry. A UP-cadre officer, Panda is currently Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Finance Ministry.

THE CENTRE on Thursday appointed 1987-batch IAS officer Debasish Panda as the new Finance Secretary. He will assume office after the incumbent Rajiv Kumar retires end of this month.

A UP-cadre officer, Panda is currently Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Finance Ministry.

This is part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered on Thursday.

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Rajiv Bansal, Additional Secretary in Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. He will replace Ashwani Lohani, whose one-year tenure has come to an end.

The tenure of Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, has been extended by one more year.

Saraswati Prasad, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He is at present Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Steel. Usha Sharma, Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

Raj Kumar will be Secretary, Department of Defence Production. Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently Director General, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.