Death toll in Jammu bus stand grenade attack rises to two

The death toll in the grenade attack at Jammu bus stand Thursday has risen to two as one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital Friday morning, ANI reported.

Advertising

On Thursday, the explosion left a teenager dead and at least 32 injured at the crowded general bus stand in the heart of the city. Most of the injured were from Kashmir. Within hours, police arrested a man who they said had been tasked by the Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out the attack.

The 17-year-old boy who died in the attack around noon was identified as Mohammad Sharik, son of Intijar Ahmed of Haridwar. He worked in Jammu as a labour hand, according to officials. Since May 2018, this was the third grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand.

Jammu IGP M K Sinha said that Yasir Javed Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam, was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen Kulgam district commander Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Umar to carry out the attack. He said Bhat came with the grenade to Jammu Thursday morning after he left Kulgam the previous night. He had brought the grenade in a tiffin box. He was fleeing after the attack when he was arrested by policemen at Nagrota on the outskirts of the city, Sinha said. The boy was identified on the basis of eyewitness accounts and recordings of CCTV cameras installed in the area. He was travelling in a Tavera at the time of his arrest. All police checkpoints were alerted about a man wearing a blue jacket and carrying a red rucksack.