Death of Jammu teen raped by headmaster: Notice after police fail to invoke SC/ST Act

The headmaster and his brother — both of whom are said to have accompanied the teenager for the failed abortion attempt — have been arrested. (File photo)

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has given the Jammu and Kashmir administration five days to submit a report on the alleged sexual assault of a tribal teenager by her headmaster in J&K’s Kishtwar district, leading to a fatal pregnancy.

In its notice to the administration on August 25, the commission said it was invoking its powers under Article 338A of the Indian Constitution and asked the J&K chief secretary, the director general of police and the SSP of Kishtwar to respond within that period.

The notice came after a complaint from Kabir Ahmed, member trustee of the Tribal Gujjar Bakerwal Welfare Foundation, Dhanyote. The minor had allegedly been abused by the headmaster for several months, leading to her death on August 20 after a failed abortion attempt last week. The death led to protests across the district.