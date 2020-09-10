Death of co-operative society leader: 4 cops among 10 booked for abetment to suicide

Surat Police Commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar had set up an inquiry into the incident. (Representational)

Surat Rural police on Tuesday registered a case of abetment to suicide against 10 persons, including four police personnel, over the death of a co-operative society leader. According to police, Durlabbhai Patel, associated with various co-operative societies in Surat, was found dead in a lake at Jalaram stone quarry owned by him, at Khanjroli village in Mandvi taluka of Surat.

Durlabbhai, resident of Suryapur society in Rander, had left a purported suicide note, addressed to his son, in which he mentioned that he was taking the step due to the mental and physical harassment by the accused.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar had set up an inquiry into the incident.

On Tuesday, Durlabhbhai handed over the purported suicide note to his firm manager Sandeep Gamit, and told him to give it to his son Dharmesh Patel.

After sometime, when Durlabhbhai failed to turn up, the quarry manager searched for him and found his body in the lake. Sandeep informed Mandvi police and Dharmesh Patel. Sandeep Gamit gave the letter from Durlabhbhai to his son, who later handed it to the police. Police sources said that Durlabhbhai had, in the purported suicide note, held five persons, including Rander police inspector Laxmansinh Bodana, responsible for his death.

Dharmesh Patel Tuesday lodged a police complaint against 10 persons, including Inspector Laxmansinh Bodana, Rander police constables Kiransinh Parmar and Ajay Bopala, Khatodara police constable Vijay Shinde, journalist Mukesh Kulkarni, builder-cum-brokers Hetal Desai, Bhavesh Savani, Kanhaiyalal Narola from Katargam area in Surat city, Kishor Koshiya resident of Athwalines and Raju Bharwad, resident of Laskana in Surat. Mandvi police lodged an offence under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114.

In the complaint, Dharmesh had mentioned that his father owned a 10,000-square metre land at Pisad village in Surat, and he had made sale deed agreement with Kishor Koshiya and business partners Kanhaiyalal Narola, Bhavesh Savani, Raju Bharwad and others for Rs 24.03 crore, last year. The accused had paid him some money and were forcing him to sign the land sale deed documents without paying the remaining amount.

Raju Bharwad, through his friend inspector Bodana, had created pressure on Durlabhbhai and threatened him thrice at the Rander police station to sign the documents. Bharwad, with his friends Vijay Shinde, Mukesh Kulkarni and Hetal Desai, visited Durlabhbhai’s house on February 18 and threatened him to sign the documents. Inspector Bodana went on sick leave from Rander police from Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupal Solanki, said, “In such cases, our first priority is to collect the evidence and based on it, we will make the arrests.”

