Death of Behbal Kalan firing witness: Kangar, Dhillon say SAD chief making illogical statements, Akalis hit back

The SAD, in a statement, hit back stating that the Congress leaders should explain harassing Surjit’s family. (File) The SAD, in a statement, hit back stating that the Congress leaders should explain harassing Surjit’s family. (File)

A day after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the house of Surjit Singh, the key witness of Behbal Kalan firing case who died of heart attack, and demanded registration of FIR against Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, the duo Friday said the SAD chief was making “unfounded” and “illogical” statements on a religious issue.

Meanwhile, the SAD, in a statement, hit back stating that the Congress leaders should explain harassing Surjit’s family.

Addressing media, Kangar said he was saddened by the demise of Surjit Singh, which he termed a “natural death”, but added that he had never met the deceased’s family nor spoke to him on the phone.

Kangar said Surjit’s family had a personal issue with another villager Majinder Singh. The power department had conducted surprise raids in the village to check electricity theft in October, during which Surjit’s family had also been fined.

Surjit’s family thought that Manjinder Singh had got this raid conducted on their house, said Kangar.

Kangar also clarified that neither he had known Manjinder nor he had any relation with him.

“Last year in April I had joined the revenue department after being relieved from power department,” said Kangar adding he had nothing to do with his earlier department.

Stating that it is the culprits who indulge in threatening witnesses not the complainants, Kangar said, “why would I pressurize the witness to backtrack from his statement.”

“We have rather been fighting for justice in this case even before coming into the government and immediately upon joining office we constituted Justice Ranjit Singh Commission. The Commission Report has already been submitted in the Court and the matter is sub judice,” he said.

Kiki Dhillon said, “Sukhbir and his associates seem to have some personal enmity against us that’s why he is dragging their names without any reason.”

Surjit Singh had also been provided three policemen for his protection by state government, he added.

Meanwhile, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that Congress leaders were being accused of causing the death of one witness and trying to buy off another in two separate cases of police firings related to the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib .

He said the family of the Surjit’s family had already indicted Kangar and Dhillon. “Now the prime witness in the Moga police firing case has claimed in a petition that he was offered an inducement of Rs 2 lakh in the form a signed cheque and promise of an equal amount. He also said there was danger to his life as his tormentors enjoyed government security. Nothing else could more conclusively prove government complicity in trying to save those who fired and killed innocent Sikhs”, he added.

Dr Cheema said it was “shameful” that instead of attending the last rites of Surjit Singh at his village in Kotkapura, Congress leaders Gurpreet Kangar and Kushaldeep Dhillon held a press conference here with the sole purpose of defaming his wife because she had indicted them for being responsible for Surjit’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App